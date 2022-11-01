Top TE pickups from the Week 9 waiver wire

We take a look at some of the best tight ends who may be available to add to your fantasy roster from the waiver wire in the coming weeks.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets (16.1%)

Next up — BUF, NE, CHI

Conklin has the third-most receiving yards on a Jets team filled with talented receivers. He scored two touchdowns in the Jets’ Week 8 game against the Patriots, and clearly has chemistry with Zach Wilson, who targeted Conklin the same amount of times as Garrett Wilson and Denzel Mims combined. He’s added 10-plus fantasy points four out of the eight weeks of the season so far.

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals (61.5%)

Next up — CAR, PIT, TEN

Hurst is always on this list for me — the Bengals TE doesn’t get nearly enough credit for his impact on Cincinnati’s offense, and with Ja’Marr Chase out for the foreseeable future with a hip injury, Burrow is going to be relying on Hurst and those shorter-yardage plays even more going forward. Hurst has added 10-plus fantasy points in three of the Bengals’ last four games.

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (50.4%)

Next up — DET, DAL, TEN

Tonyan is emerging as one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets this season after frustrations with a young wide receiving group. He had 35 yards over five receptions in the Packers’ loss to the Bills, and he’s consistent for a few points each week if not particularly high-scoring. If you’re looking for someone to sub in on bye weeks, Tonyan is a solid choice.

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens (1.7%)

Next up — NO, CAR, JAX

Likely showed what he can do after Ravens TE Mark Andrews left the field this week, opening up a path for the rookie to score his first NFL touchdown and grab 77 receiving yards. When Andrews returns, that number probably won’t be showing up regularly, but he could be looking at a consistent 30-50 yards per game.

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos (34.0%)

Next up — TEN, LV, CAR

Since Dulcich’s return from injured reserve, he’s been a powerhouse for the Broncos defense. adding 44, 57, and 81 yards in the three games he’s played, as well as a touchdown. Now that he’s healthy, Dulcich seems like a no-brainer to add off the waiver, wire, even with the shaky Denver offense behind him.