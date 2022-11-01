Top defenses to pick up from the Week 9 waiver wire

A good defensive performance can make or break your fantasy week, yet little attention is usually paid to the position. If you aren’t happy with the defense you’re currently rolling out there, here are some that are available in more than half of ESPN fantasy leagues, which may help put you over the top in Week 9.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers.

Next up — @ ARI, @ TB, Bye

Despite being a top-10 fantasy defense this season, the Seahawks are available in almost every fantasy league. If you’re in a 12-team league somebody could improve their defense by picking up Seattle. This unit has high upside and has come on incredibly strongly in recent weeks. In their last three games, they’ve allowed just 37 total points while logging 14 sacks to go along with two interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Seattle’s needle is pointing in the right direction on defense.

Next up — @ KC, vs. DEN, @ GB

The Titans are frontrunners in the AFC South due largely to their defensive unit, which has allowed more than 22 points in just one of seven games this season. In addition to keeping opponents off the scoreboard, Tennessee has registered three sacks in each of its last four games and have forced eight turnovers in that same span. With the Chiefs coming up, you could also always wait until Week 10 when they will face the struggling offenses of the Broncos and Green Bay Packers in back-to-back weeks.

Next up — vs. MIN, @ PHI, @ HOU

The Commanders have climbed back to .500 largely due to their defensive unit keeping them in ball games. Fantasy owners have taken notice as they’ve jumped from roughly 20 percent to 30 percent ownership in ESPN leagues in the last week. They’ve exploded for five sacks twice and three sacks twice, but struggle to take the ball way: they’ve forced just six turnovers in eight games. The good news? Four of those have come in the last three weeks. They’re also giving up fewer than 15 points per game over their last four contests.