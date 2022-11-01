Top kicker pickups from the Week 9 waiver wire

Kickers are oft-overlooked, but can make the difference in a close fantasy football matchup. Here are three available on the waiver wire in more than half of ESPN leagues that you may want to consider picking up if your kicker situation is affected by the bye week or injury.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

K Will Lutz, New Orleans Saints (9.9% ESPN)

Next up — vs. BAL, @ PIT, vs. LAR

An ideal fantasy kicker plays on a team whose offense if good enough to consistently find the red zone, but not good enough to consistently find the end zone. Look no further than Lutz, whose Saints fit that mold. While Lutz missed a chip shot in Week 9, he is 8-for-9 on field goals since Week 5 and is a perfect 19-for-19 on PATs. He doesn’t often attempt from 50+ which limits his upside value, but he is going to get opportunities: he has eight field goal tries in the last three weeks.

Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets (8.4% ESPN)

Next up — vs. BUF, Bye, @ NE

Despite being the seventh-ranked fantasy kicker in the league this season, Greg the Leg is owned in fewer than 10 percent of ESPN leagues. After missing a field goal in Week 1, he has gone 13-for-15, including 3-for-4 from 50+. The Jets, like the Saints mentioned above, are an offense that has moved the ball, but can stall out on the opponent’s side of the 50. That’s a recipe for success for a kicker like Zuerlein who looks to have returned to early-career form in the Meadowlands this season.

Randy Bullock, Tennessee Titans (0.9% ESPN)

Next up — @ KC, vs. DEN, @ GB

Admittedly, Bullock is not the sexiest fantasy pickup you could make, but he’s playing for a Titans team that will take points any way it can get them. In Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, he scored 14 fantasy points, knocking through four of four field goal attempts. He has not attempted from over 50 yards this season, so his fantasy upside is severely limited, but if you’re in desperate need of a kicker who may manage to net you 10 points in any given week, Bullock is worthy of consideration.