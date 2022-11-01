Best kicker streamers for Week 9 fantasy football

Kickers are one of the two most popular roster spots to stream from week to week along with defense and special teams. Here, we’ll take a look at the best kicker options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 9 lineups.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Butker missed four weeks with an ankle injury, but has played two games in a row now, combining for 15 fantasy points. In his first game back in Week 6, he nailed two long field goals at 40+ and 50+ yards each. He only took one field goal attempt in Week 7’s win over the 49ers and missed it, but the Chiefs will be going up against the Titans, who should let them create plenty of opportunities in field goal range.

Elliott has averaged just under seven fantasy points per game this season, and he logged his first double digit performance of the campaign in the Week 6 win over the Cowboys. He totaled five last week against the Steelers, but didn’t attempt any field goals as he kicked 5-for-5 on extra point attempts. The Eagles will go up against a rough Texans team in Week 9, and Elliott is only rostered in 27% of Yahoo leagues ahead of Thursday’s game.

Folk had his best performance in the Week 8 win over the Jets, hitting 5-of-5 field goals while making his single extra point attempt. The 38-year-old hit field goals from 31, 42, 45, 49, and 52 yards in the win as he hauled in a staggering 21 fantasy points on the day, good for a season high. He’s still rostered in just 52% of Yahoo leagues and will have a favorable matchup against the Colts in Week 9.