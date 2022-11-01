Best D/ST streamers for Week 9 fantasy football

The majority of fantasy managers utilize a streaming strategy, with defense and special teams being one of the most popular spots to stream from week to week.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 9 lineups.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

It’s tough not to target the Panthers with an opposing defense, even after their impressive offensive performance against the Falcons in Week 8. Prior to that, the Panthers were giving up the 11th-most fantasy points to other defenses and one solid week doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be able to string together consistent offensive displays like that. For now, any defense going up against the Panthers is fair game until Carolina can show some consistency with PJ Walker under center.

Minnesota Vikings D/ST vs. Washington Commanders

The Vikings have been playing some solid defense recently, and even though they’ll be going up against a Commanders team who have won three straight games, they should still be worth a stream in Week 9. Minnesota has logged 10 sacks in their last two games and have forced six turnovers as they’ve increased their winning streak to five. They’ve combined for 26 fantasy points through their last two outings, making it tough not to put them in your lineup for Week 9.

You can’t talk about D/ST streamers without mentioning the defense who’s helped lead their team to an undefeated season so far, as the Eagles have cruised to 7-0 through their first seven games. Their defense has averaged 10.3 fantasy points per game this season, turning in an impressive 14 points last week against the Steelers. They’ve held teams to an average of 298.1 total yards per game this season, and Houston has one of the worst offensive total yard averages in the league with just 288.7 per game.