Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Nets on Tuesday

The Chicago Bulls are set to travel to Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams have a few notable stars, but have struggled so far this season. This game will be nationally televised on TNT.

The Nets are set as a 1-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -120 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Bulls sit at +100 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 230.5.

Bulls vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +1

While it feels like the Nets should start playing better at some point, the Bulls need to as well. The Bulls are the better team and have the much better bench. Zach LaVine is also expected to play tonight which is crucial for Chicago. The Nets are coming off a win against the Pacers which they almost blew a 20-point lead. I think the Bulls get the road victory here.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

One weakness for both of these teams is what they’re doing on the defensive end. There are some major offensive stars playing tonight and they will have big nights against bad defenses. The Bulls have allowed 114+ in their last two games while the Nets have given up 125+ in two of their last three. I think this is a tight matchup which we see both teams score 115+ to push the total over.