Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Heat on Tuesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Tuesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

By BenHall1
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the third quarter at the Chase Center.&nbsp; Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors travel to Miami to take on the Miami Heat for the second time this season with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Neither team will be missing any stars, so this should be a tight contest.

The line is even and set as pick’em with both the Heat and the Warriors -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 226.

Warriors vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors (pk, -110 moneyline)

It’s been shocking to see the Warriors struggles early in this season. They’re coming off back-to-back losses to the Pistons and Hornets. The Heat also haven’t been at their best early in the year. I expect Golden State to come out firing tonight and make a statement against an expected Eastern conference contender.

Over/Under: Over 226

The over is 6-1 in Golden State’s games this season with the one loss coming on the hook. Golden State and Miami both can score, and it wouldn’t surprise me if both go for 120+. Back the over here.

