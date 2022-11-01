Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Heat on Tuesday

The Golden State Warriors travel to Miami to take on the Miami Heat for the second time this season with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Neither team will be missing any stars, so this should be a tight contest.

The line is even and set as pick’em with both the Heat and the Warriors -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 226.

Warriors vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors (pk, -110 moneyline)

It’s been shocking to see the Warriors struggles early in this season. They’re coming off back-to-back losses to the Pistons and Hornets. The Heat also haven’t been at their best early in the year. I expect Golden State to come out firing tonight and make a statement against an expected Eastern conference contender.

Over/Under: Over 226

The over is 6-1 in Golden State’s games this season with the one loss coming on the hook. Golden State and Miami both can score, and it wouldn’t surprise me if both go for 120+. Back the over here.