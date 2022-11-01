 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Suns on Tuesday

We go over some of the best betting options for Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.

By BenHall1
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) works around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the third quarter at Target Center. Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Phoenix to take on the Phoenix Suns with tipoff set for 10 p.m ET. Both of these teams were projected to be among the best in the Western conference this season and have gotten off to good starts this year.

The Suns are 3.5-point favorites priced at -165 on the moneyline per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Timberwolves sit at +140 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 227.5.

Timberwolves vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +3.5

There have been a few bumps for the Timberwolves, but that is normal early in a season after making a few moves. Even with their inconsistent play, they’re 4-3 and have looked stellar at times. Adding Rudy Gobert looks to be a good move for them. The Suns have played great as of late, but seem due for a poor showing. Take Minnesota against the number here.

Over/Under: Over 227.5

I think this is a tight game until the end and we could see overtime. Both offense have had games where they have scored 120+ points. We could see that again Tuesday, which makes the over the safer play.

