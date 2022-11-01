Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, November 1

The first few weeks of the NBA season have been exciting and surprising, with four more games taking place on Tuesday’s slate. This includes Bulls-Nets and Timberwolves-Suns on TNT. Below, we’ll take a look at our favorite player props on of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Edwards over 22.5 points vs. Suns (-120)

The Timberwolves need Edwards to play well offensively. On the season, the Timberwolves are 3-1 in games Edwards scores 25+ points. He’s their best scorer and loves to shoot the ball. He should have around 20 shot attempts tonight along with a few trips to the free-throw line. I think he goes over this number handily.

Kyrie Irving over 5.5 assists vs. Bulls (+120)

The Bulls allow the fifth-most assists to opposing point guards in the NBA. Irving will have the ball in his hands a ton and the Bulls will be throwing everything at him to stop him. I think that will open up the court for Irving to dish out assists. On national television, I expect a big game from Kevin Durant and Irving will be the one getting him the ball. Irving has gone over this total in the past two games.

Zach LaVine over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Nets (-105)

LaVine shoots a lot of threes. He’s averaging seven attempts from behind the arc per game. The Nets struggle stopping opposing teams from shooting the three. I think LaVine has a big game tonight and makes at least three three-pointers. He’s gone over this total in two of his last three games.