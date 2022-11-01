 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, November 1

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Tuesday’s slate.

By BenHall1
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) celebrates after scoring against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center.&nbsp; Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The first few weeks of the NBA season have been exciting and surprising, with four more games taking place on Tuesday’s slate. This includes Bulls-Nets and Timberwolves-Suns on TNT. Below, we’ll take a look at our favorite player props on of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Edwards over 22.5 points vs. Suns (-120)

The Timberwolves need Edwards to play well offensively. On the season, the Timberwolves are 3-1 in games Edwards scores 25+ points. He’s their best scorer and loves to shoot the ball. He should have around 20 shot attempts tonight along with a few trips to the free-throw line. I think he goes over this number handily.

Kyrie Irving over 5.5 assists vs. Bulls (+120)

The Bulls allow the fifth-most assists to opposing point guards in the NBA. Irving will have the ball in his hands a ton and the Bulls will be throwing everything at him to stop him. I think that will open up the court for Irving to dish out assists. On national television, I expect a big game from Kevin Durant and Irving will be the one getting him the ball. Irving has gone over this total in the past two games.

Zach LaVine over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Nets (-105)

LaVine shoots a lot of threes. He’s averaging seven attempts from behind the arc per game. The Nets struggle stopping opposing teams from shooting the three. I think LaVine has a big game tonight and makes at least three three-pointers. He’s gone over this total in two of his last three games.

More From DraftKings Nation