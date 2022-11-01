NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, November 1

On Tuesday night, we have a four game slate. Although it’s a small slate, there’s still opportunities to find good value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jock Landale, Phoenix Suns, $5,000

This season, Landale has been the backup center for the Suns and played quality minutes With Deandre Ayton out with an ankle injury, Landale could start and play a ton of minutes. I would expect him to score his most DFS points of the season. He scored 27.8 DKFP in the last game and he could go for 30+ fantasy points tonight.

Terrence Ross, Orlando Magic, $4,700

Ross has been up and down this season. After two good fantasy games to start the season, he’s been relatively quiet. The Magic face the Thunder Tuesday, who are extremely young. I expect the veteran to take this game over and score 20+ DKFP. He’s at the lowest price that he’s been at all season, and that sets him up to be a value play.

Cameron Payne, Phoenix Suns, $4,600

After some sloppy games to start the season, Payne has played better as of late. He’s scored 25+ DKFP in two straight games. If he can limit turnovers, I expect him to go over that mark again. Look for Payne to have a decent game off the bench in a big national TV game.