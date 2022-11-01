How to watch Champions League Matchday 6 on TV and via live stream

It’s the final two days of group play for the 2022-23 Champions League and there’s plenty of intrigue as clubs battle for a spot in the knockout round. The action begins Tuesday with Group D truly up in the air and Liverpool having a slim chance at winning Group A. On Wednesday, Groups E and F will be under the microscope.

Here’s the full schedule for Matchday 6.

Champions League Matchday 6 schedule

Tuesday, November 1

FC Porto vs. Atletico Madrid - 1:45 p.m. ET

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Club Brugge - 1:45 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan - 4 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Napoli - 4 p.m. ET

Marseille vs. Tottenham - 4 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. Ajax - 4 p.m. ET

Viktoria Plzen vs. Barcelona - 4 p.m. ET

Sporting CP vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 2

Real Madrid vs. Celtic - 1:45 p.m. ET

RB Leipzig vs. Shakhtar Donetsk - 1:45 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. RB Salzburg - 4 p.m. ET

Maccabi Haifa vs. Benfica - 4 p.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus - 4 p.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Sevilla - 4 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Copenhagen - 4 p.m. ET

Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb - 4 p.m. ET