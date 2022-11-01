Liverpool vs. Napoli: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

We’ve got a heavyweight contest in Group A as Liverpool and Napoli will battle for the top spot in this stage. Napoli can actually win this group even if they lose this game as long as they don’t lose by four goals or more, so we’ll see exactly what kind of effort the Italian side comes out with. Both teams have already qualified for the knockout stage, so at least there’s no pressure of being eliminated. Here’s what you need to know for the contest.

Liverpool v. Napoli

Date: Tuesday, November 1

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Liverpool: -110

Draw: +300

Napoli: +265

Moneyline pick: Napoli +265

April 24, 2022 was the last time Napoli lost a match. The Serie A side are absolutely flying this season and have won every single Champions League group stage game so far, including a 4-1 result over Liverpool on Matchday 1. Liverpool, on the other hand, seem to only win Champions League matches as they have dropped their last two Premier League games. I don’t expect Liverpool to come out as hard as this line suggests. Take Napoli at plus money in this one.