Marseille vs. Tottenham: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

We go over everything you need to know for Marseille vs. Tottenham on UCL Matchday 6.

By grace.mcdermott
Tottenham Hotspur Training Session And Press Conference Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham take on Marseille in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday, looking to guarantee their spot in the knockout stage with a win or a draw. An overturned stoppage time goal against Sporting CP last week has placed Tottenham in this precarious position — a loss will result in elimination.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte will not be allowed on the sidelines after receiving a red card at the end of the match against Sporting CP. Marseille also find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario entering this matchup. Here’s everything you need to know for the contest, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marseille v. Tottenham

Date: Tuesday, November 1
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Marseille: +185
Draw: +245
Tottenham: +150

Moneyline pick: Tottenham +150

Marseille are on a losing streak at the moment, while Tottenham come in with momentum following a comeback 3-2 win against Bournemouth. In September, Tottenham took care of Marseille without much trouble in a 2-0 win and should be able to take this one as well.

