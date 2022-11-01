Marseille vs. Tottenham: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Tottenham take on Marseille in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday, looking to guarantee their spot in the knockout stage with a win or a draw. An overturned stoppage time goal against Sporting CP last week has placed Tottenham in this precarious position — a loss will result in elimination.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte will not be allowed on the sidelines after receiving a red card at the end of the match against Sporting CP. Marseille also find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario entering this matchup. Here’s everything you need to know for the contest, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marseille v. Tottenham

Date: Tuesday, November 1

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Marseille: +185

Draw: +245

Tottenham: +150

Moneyline pick: Tottenham +150

Marseille are on a losing streak at the moment, while Tottenham come in with momentum following a comeback 3-2 win against Bournemouth. In September, Tottenham took care of Marseille without much trouble in a 2-0 win and should be able to take this one as well.