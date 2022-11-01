Champions League knockout round qualification scenarios for Groups D, E and F

Champions League group play wraps up Tuesday and Wednesday with Matchday 6 and there are several spots in the knockout stage still up for grabs. We’ll go through the standings in each group and how things are looking heading into the final set of games, including qualification scenarios for each club involved.

Group A

Qualified: Napoli, Liverpool

Unless Liverpool beats Napoli by four or more goals, the Italian side have won the group.

Group B

Qualified: Club Brugge, FC Porto

If Club Brugge loses or draws and FC Porto wins, FC Porto would take the top spot in the group. If Club Brugge wins, they’ll take the top spot in the group. If Club Brugge draws and FC Porto draws or loses, Club Brugge would have the top spot in the group.

Group C

Qualified: Bayern Munich, Inter Milan

Group D

Qualified: None

This is the group of madness. Tottenham play Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt play Sporting CP. Here’s what qualification scenarios exist for each team.

Tottenham

Win: Tottenham would win the group with this result.

Draw: Tottenham would qualify for the knockout stage regardless of the result in the other match. They would win the group if Sporting-Frankfurt ends in a draw.

Loss: Tottenham would be eliminated, as Sporting would advance on tiebreaker rules even if they draw with Eintracht Frankfurt to put three teams on level points.

Sporting CP

Win: Sporting CP would be in the knockout stage. They would win the group if Tottenham draws or loses against Marseille.

Draw: Sporting CP would need Tottenham to win or draw against Marseille to advance to the knockout stage.

Loss: Sporting CP would be eliminated.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Win: Eintracht Frankfurt would be in the knockout stage. They would win the group if Tottenham draws or loses against Marseille.

Draw: Eintracht Frankfurt would be eliminated, as they do not have the head-to-head points tiebreaker over Sporting CP.

Loss: Eintracht Frankfurt would be eliminated.

Marseille

Win: Marseille would advance to the knockout round. They would win the group if Sporting-Frankfurt ends in a draw.

Draw: Marseille would be eliminated, as one of Sporting-Eintracht will finish with more points regardless of the final result in that match. Tottenham would already be through to the knockout round.

Loss: Marseille would be eliminated.

Group E

Qualified: Chelsea

Chelsea have won the group as they’ve beaten AC Milan twice and would have the tiebreaker edge even if both teams finished with the same number of points.

AC Milan play RB Salzburg in the final match and these are the only teams capable of grabbing the second knockout spot. If AC Milan wins or draws, they’ll be in the knockout round. If RB Salzburg wins, they’ll be in the knockout round.

Group F

Qualified: Real Madrid

Real Madrid are in the knockout round. However, they haven’t won the group yet. If they win against Celtic, they’ll win the group. If they draw, they’ll need either RB Leipzig to draw or lose against Shakhtar Donetsk to win the group.

RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk are going up against each other with a knockout spot on the line. A win or draw for Leipzig would send them through, while a win for Shakhtar Donetsk will send them through.

Group G

Qualified: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have won the group due to their head-to-head points advantage against Dortmund.

Group H

Qualified: Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica

PSG and Benfica had a pair of 1-1 draws in group play. If both teams win, the team with the better goal differential would win the group. PSG enter Matchday 6 with the better goal differential. If both teams draw, PSG would win the group since the goal differential difference would remain. If one team loses, the other would need to win or draw to win the group. If both teams lose, PSG would win the group since the goal differential difference would remain.