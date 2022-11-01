What Week 8 performance means for Joe Burrow MVP odds

It’s safe to say Joe Burrow’s MVP campaign might have taken a mortal hit. Burrow and the Bengals struggled mightily in a loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football to close out Week 8.

Burrow finished the game 25-of-35 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The ground game never got going, and Burrow couldn’t put the Bengals on his shoulders. They drop a full game back of the Ravens in the AFC North and now sit a mere game up on the third place Browns.

Burrow came into Monday’s game with +1200 odds to win the MVP award. He was a fair amount back from favorites like Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts and might very well have needed to win out to have any kind of real shot at the award. His odds have only fallen to +1600, but it’s hard to see him reaching a point where he does enough to win the award.

The Bengals were playing well in recent weeks, but this is a tough blow. Even sitting only a game back of the Ravens, this loss is going to take some work to come back from. They get the Panthers at home next week before their bye, so they’ll be able to lick their wounds to some extent. They still have an excellent shot at making the playoffs, but Burrow won’t be winning the MVP award this season.