Buffalo vs. Ohio start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The Buffalo Bulls (5-3, 4-0 MAC) and Ohio Bobcats (5-3, 3-1 MAC) meet up in Week 10 at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio in a MAC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and the game will air on ESPN2.

This is a battle for supremacy in the MAC East and the first true iteration of the content all of us CFB sickos crave, MACtion. There’s nothing better than a Tuesday night football game from a neutral's perspective. Anyway, the Bulls have gone on a bit of a roll since conference play started, rattling off five straight wins after a 0-3 start to the season. Cole Snyder has come to life under center, taking control of a previously run-heavy program. He’s got over 1900 yards and 12 scores to just five interceptions, he’s thrown three picks to seven scores during the team’s five-game winning streak.

The Bobcats have won four of their last five but lost their MAC opener to Kent State. Their defense is an issue, ranking 124th in the nation in points allowed per game. Luckily, they have a pretty good offense. Running back Sieh Bangura could be an issue for the Bulls. He’s racking up close to five yards per carry and has eight total touchdowns this season.

Buffalo is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -145 on the moneyline. That makes Ohio a +125 underdog, and the over/under is set at 59.