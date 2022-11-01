Buffalo vs. Ohio: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 10

The Buffalo Bulls (5-3, 4-0 MAC) and Ohio Bobcats (5-3, e3-1 MAC) meet up in Week 10 at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and the game will air on ESPN2.

Buffalo is having a bit of a resurgence in recent weeks, winning five straight games after starting the year winless through the first three weeks. They lead the MAC East thanks to a balanced rushing attack of Mike Washington and Ron Cook Jr. Both have around 500 yards on the ground apiece and combine for nine scores on the ground. Cook is also a threat as a pass-catcher, with another 154 yards on 13 catches this season.

The Bobcats are in a good spot right now too, winners of four of their last five contests. They do struggle on defense though, giving up over 34 points per game, which ranks 121st in the nation. Fortunately, an offense that scores 32 points per game has bailed them out more often than not this season. WR Sam Wiglusz is the guy to watch out for, he’s racked up over 500 yards and has seven touchdowns this season.

Buffalo is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -145 on the moneyline. That makes Ohio a +125 underdog, and the over/under is set at 59.

Buffalo vs. Ohio

Date: Tuesday, November 1

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.