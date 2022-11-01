Week 9 PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings

We once again had some huge wide receiver games in Week 8, with A.J. Brown catching three touchdowns, DeAndre Hopkins grabbing 12 receptions for159 yards and a touchdown, and the Dolphins duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle once again putting up huge numbers.

Injury news to monitor

Allen Lazard has an injured shoulder and missed Week 8, but we don’t have a good read on his timeline for returning just yet. If he can’t go, Romeo Doubs and Aaron Jones appear to be the most ready to get bumps in work.

Cooper Kupp is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day. It feels like he will be limited in practice this week and get a questionable tag that he’ll have a good chance of playing through, but that’s pure speculation at this point. But, as long as he practices by Thursday, I’d feel good about his chances to play against the Bucs.

The Ravens will be without Rashad Bateman for a while, as he re-injured his foot last Thursday night. Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson appear to be the best bets for a bump in production.

Keenan Allen didn’t practice on Monday, but did have the bye week to get healthier after playing in a limited fashion in Week 7. Wednesday will be the practice we’ll want to keep an eye on.

Mike Williams is out with an ankle injury for a few weeks. Josh Palmer appears to be most suited to see an uptick in work moving forward.

Kadarius Toney is apparently healthy, but will be eased into a role with the Chiefs. We’ll see if he practices this week before getting too hopeful.

Nico Collins is dealing with a groin injury and his team plays on Thursday night. It seems like he will have trouble getting cleared for this one.

Corey Davis may have a shot to return from his knee injury this week, as his coach said he was day-to-day with his MCL sprain. If he does, he’ll have to face the Bills.

Teams on bye

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Week 9 fantasy football PPR wide receiver rankings