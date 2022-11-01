Week 9 running back PPR fantasy football rankings

Week 8 brought us three running backs with three touchdowns, as D’Onta Foreman, Tony Pollard and Christian McCaffrey all got the ball in the end zone thrice. McCaffrey did it in three different ways, passing, rushing and receiving! He’s going to be scary in San Francisco.

But, the most dominating performance came from Derrick Henry, who was the Titans whole offense as he rushed 32 times for219 yards and two touchdowns. This was amazingly Henry’s fourth straight game against the Texans where he rushed for over 200 yards and scored two touchdowns. That is true domination.

Injury news to monitor

Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle in Week 8, but was able to play through the injury. He will likely be limited in practice this week as the Colts prepare for the Patriots.

Gus Edwards injured his hamstring last Thursday and is questionable for Monday night. If he can’t go, Kenyan Drake would see the biggest increase in work.

The Saints will be without Mark Ingram, who is dealing with an MCL sprain. He wasn’t putting up fantasy numbers, but his absence could give Alvin Kamara a little bump.

Chuba Hubbard missed last week with an ankle injury and D’Onta Foreman went off for 3 touchdowns. He might be able to return this week, which would hurt Foreman’s workload.

Teams on bye

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Week 9 fantasy football PPR running back rankings