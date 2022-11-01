Week 9 D/ST fantasy football rankings

Week 8 was a good one for D/STs as seven teams topped four sacks and the New Orleans Saints appeared to reassert their dominance by shutting out the Raiders. The Seahawks, who came into this season looking like a team offenses could take advantage of, took it to the Giants and have looked good of late.

Teams on bye

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Streaming options for Week 9

Chiefs vs. Titans

Andy Reid will have the Chiefs ready to take on the Titans in Kansas City, as he’s one of the best when given an extra week to gameplan. The Chiefs are also coming off a 5-sack game against the 49ers and if they can get a lead, they’ll likely negate Derrick Henry’s tremendous ability. Ryan Tannehill should be back, but if Kansas City can get a substantial lead, they’ll put up D/ST points.

Bengals vs. Panthers

The Bengals will look to rebound after a Monday night drubbing to the Browns. The Panthers have looked good since firing Matt Rhule go and trading Christian McCaffrey, but they still lack consistent talent. They’ll look to get a lead and force P.J. Walker to drop back more than they’ll want.

Week 9 fantasy football POS rankings