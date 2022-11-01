Buffalo vs. Ohio picks and best bets for Week 10 MACtion matchup

At long last, Tuesday night football is back as MACtion takes action beginning this week. Buffalo and Ohio face off in Athens at 7:30 p.m. ET. After losing their first three games, Buffalo has won five straight, but they’re headed to face an Ohio team that is undefeated at home.
SP+ Rankings
Buffalo: No. 92 overall, No. 84 offense, No. 101 defense
Ohio: No. 113 overall, No. 79 offense No. 124 defense
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Buffalo: 6-1-1 ATS
Ohio: 5-3 ATS
Total
Buffalo: Over 4-4
Ohio: Over 5-3
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Buffalo: No. 115 overall, No. 122 offense, No. 106 defense
Ohio: No. 119 overall, No. 114 offense, No. 117 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Buffalo -3
Total: 59
Moneyline: Buffalo -145, Ohio +125
Opening line: Buffalo -1.5
Opening total: 58.5
Weather
59 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Over 59
Both of these teams bring in dynamic offenses that operate very differently but have one thing in common: hanging up a lot of points on the scoreboard every week. Ohio brings a quarterback who is tenth in the nation in passing yards, while Buffalo’s backfield has been their strength this year. This should be a close one, but I think each team hits the 30-point mark on Tuesday night.