Buffalo vs. Ohio picks and best bets for Week 10 MACtion matchup

At long last, Tuesday night football is back as MACtion takes action beginning this week. Buffalo and Ohio face off in Athens at 7:30 p.m. ET. After losing their first three games, Buffalo has won five straight, but they’re headed to face an Ohio team that is undefeated at home.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Buffalo: No. 92 overall, No. 84 offense, No. 101 defense

Ohio: No. 113 overall, No. 79 offense No. 124 defense

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Buffalo: 6-1-1 ATS

Ohio: 5-3 ATS

Total

Buffalo: Over 4-4

Ohio: Over 5-3

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Buffalo: No. 115 overall, No. 122 offense, No. 106 defense

Ohio: No. 119 overall, No. 114 offense, No. 117 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Buffalo -3

Total: 59

Moneyline: Buffalo -145, Ohio +125

Opening line: Buffalo -1.5

Opening total: 58.5

Weather

59 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Over 59

Both of these teams bring in dynamic offenses that operate very differently but have one thing in common: hanging up a lot of points on the scoreboard every week. Ohio brings a quarterback who is tenth in the nation in passing yards, while Buffalo’s backfield has been their strength this year. This should be a close one, but I think each team hits the 30-point mark on Tuesday night.