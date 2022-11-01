Week 9 PPR flex fantasy football rankings

Week 8 is in the books and it’s time to move on to Week 9 of the NFL season. Last week was full of fantasy goodness, as seven players had two or more touchdowns while four had three touchdowns each! Hopefully you weren’t overrun by Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry, Tony Pollard or D’Onta Foreman and instead ran over your opponents with one or more of those guys.

Injury news to monitor

Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle in Week 8, but was able to play through the injury. He will likely be limited in practice this week as the Colts prepare for the Patriots.

Cooper Kupp is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day. It feels like he will be limited in practice this week and get a questionable tag that he’ll have a good chance of playing through, but that’s pure speculation at this point. But, as long as he practices by Thursday, I’d feel good about his chances to play against the Bucs.

The Ravens will be without Rashad Bateman for a while, as he re-injured his foot last Thursday night. Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson appear to be the best bets for a bump in production.

Ryan Tannehill missed last week’s game with an illness and ankle injury. Malik Willis took over, but was asked to hand the ball off to Derrick Henry and that was about it. We’ll see if Tannehill can return on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.

Keenan Allen didn’t practice on Monday, but did have the bye week to get healthier after playing in a limited fashion in Week 7. Wednesday will be the practice we’ll want to keep an eye on.

Mike Williams is out with an ankle injury for a few weeks. Josh Palmer appears to be most suited to see an uptick in work moving forward.

Mark Andrews appears to have avoided a longterm shoulder injury, but his status for Monday night’s game against the Saints is still uncertain. Isaiah Likely would be a fantasy start if Andrews misses.

Gus Edwards injured his hamstring last Thursday and is questionable for Monday night. If he can’t go, Kenyan Drake would see the biggest increase in work.

The Saints will be without Mark Ingram, who is dealing with an MCL sprain. He wasn’t putting up fantasy numbers, but his absence could give Alvin Kamara a little bump.

Corey Davis may have a shot to return from his knee injury this week, as his coach said he was day-to-day with his MCL sprain. If he does, he’ll have to face the Bills.

Irv Smith is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. He will miss at least this week and probably more. His absence could help Adam Thielen a bit, but overall Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson will remain the workhorses.

Allen Lazard has an injured shoulder and missed Week 8, but we don’t have a good read on his timeline for returning just yet. If he can’t go, Romeo Doubs and Aaron Jones appear to be the most ready to get bumps in work.

Chuba Hubbard missed last week with an ankle injury and D’Onta Foreman went off for 3 touchdowns. He might be able to return this week, which would hurt Foreman’s workload.

Darren Waller was close to returning last week and probably should be able to play this week against the Jaguars barring a setback to his hamstring.

Kadarius Toney is apparently healthy, but will be eased into a role with the Chiefs. We’ll see if he practices this week before getting too hopeful.

Nico Collins is dealing with a groin injury and his team plays on Thursday night. It seems like he will have trouble getting cleared for this one.

Teams on bye

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Week 9 fantasy football PPR flex rankings