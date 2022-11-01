Week 9 quarterback fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season. This week we get two great quarterbacks back from bye, as Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes return from bye. This week we will be without Jimmy Garoppolo, Kenny Pickett, Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Jacoby Brissett.

Injury news to monitor

Ryan Tannehill missed last week’s game with an illness and ankle injury. Malik Willis took over, but was asked to hand the ball off to Derrick Henry and that was about it. We’ll see if Tannehill can return on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.

Aaron Rodgers continues to have some thumb issues, but it doesn’t seem to have impacted his ability to throw the ball.

Carson Wentz is on I.R. and is currently being Wally Pipp’d by Taylor Heinicke. We’ll see if he can keep up his winning ways against the 6-1 Vikings this week.

Teams on bye

Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Week 9 fantasy football quarterback rankings