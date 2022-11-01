How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 8

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, are going to be in action during the middle of the week once again in the English National League. This is technically Matchday 8 in the National League, which was suspended at its original date due to the Queen’s death. Here’s everything you need to know for Wrexham’s contest against Maidenhead United.

Wrexham AFC vs. Maidenhead United

Date: Tuesday, November 1

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham have won three of their last four league games and four of their last six overall. They are coming off a massive 4-0 result against Altrincham and sit just three points behind Notts County in the league table. Maidenhead United won their last match against Bromley but lost their previous two league games. They are tied for 14th in the table on points heading into this contest.