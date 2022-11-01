How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on November 1

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

There’s plenty of stuff to dive into tonight as the developmental brand ushers in the month of November. Tonight’s show will be highlighted by a WWE veteran stepping into the ring with an up-and-coming star and a longtime champ celebrating a milestone.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, November 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

The main event of last week’s show featured JD McDonagh defeating Ilja Dragunov via ref stoppage when the former made the latter pass out in a submission. After the match, Dragunov was taken out on a stretcher and it is unclear if we’ll see him in NXT anytime soon. As for McDonagh, we’ll see if he’s earned himself another shot at Bron Breakker and the NXT title.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose survived a haunted house and successfully defended her title against Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc 10 days ago. Last week officially marked the one-year anniversary of Rose holding the title and tonight, the champ and Toxic Attraction will host a celebration of this milestone. We’ll see if a potential challenger for the belt crashes the party.

New North American Champion Wes Lee was celebrating his title victory in the ring last week before being interrupted by Grayson Waller. The two were then interrupted by R-Truth of all people, who erroneously though Halloween Havoc was last Tuesday. He went back-and-forth on the mic with Waller, leading to a match being made official for tonight. After losing in a casket match at Havoc, we’ll see if the “Grayson Waller Effect” can come through against a veteran like R-Truth.

Last week’s episode of NXT served as a “reset” episode of the brand, with several new characters being either teased or introduced. Ava Reign, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her long anticipated television debut when revealing herself as the newest member of The Schism.

Meanwhile, we got two different promos teasing new characters arriving. One of them could be interpreted as the return of Donovan Dijakovic with its references to the failed Retribution stable from a few years back. The other featured a voicemail being left at the WWE Performance Center by someone referring to themselves as “Scrypts”. We also got the return of Elektra Lopez, who attacked Indi Hartwell following a match and tonight, Odyssey Jones will make his in-ring return after being sidelined for several months with an injury.