Should you trade for Kyle Pitts in fantasy football?

The Atlanta Falcons are somehow in first place in the NFC South. Despite this, they have somehow failed to utilize TE Kyle Pitts properly, much to the dismay of fantasy football managers this season. We take a look at Pitts and whether or not you should trade for the tight end before your fantasy football deadline.

Fantasy football trade analyzer: Kyle Pitts

Pitts finally had a complete game in the Falcons’ OT win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8. He had five catches for 80 yards and a TD, seeing nine targets. It’s the second time Pitts has scored in the past three games. It was also a season high for targets.

So does that mean it’s time to pull the trigger on a deal for Pitts? Perhaps. If you need a tight end — which you probably do — Pitts isn’t a bad upside target (especially in a keeper or dynasty league). Atlanta has a pretty easy schedule to navigate the rest of the season. Pitts is still the most talented offensive weapon the Falcons have on the roster.

If you’re looking to pull off a trade for Pitts, be cautious. Look to get rid of surplus at WR or RB. Don’t force something because you want to make a trade. Only make a deal if it makes sense or if you’re really desperate for a tight end.

Verdict: Yes