Ben Simmons, Zach LaVine, Deandre Ayton headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, November 1

The 2022-23 NBA season shifts to November with four games slated for the first day of the month. Here’s the injury report for Tuesday’s action on the hardwood, along with the relevant fantasy and betting impact.

NBA Injury Report: November 1

Zach LaVine (injury management) - questionable

Ayo Dosunmu (back) - questionable

Coby White (quad) - questionable

Andre Drummond (shoulder) - OUT

LaVine will sit either Tuesday or Wednesday per his program. If Dosunmu and White are both out, the Bulls are likely going to have DeMar DeRozan handle point guard duties assuming LaVine sits. With Drummond out, Nikola Vucevic should get most of the run at center.

Ben Simmons (knee) - questionable

Seth Curry (injury management) - questionable

Joe Harris (injury management) - TBD

Simmons sat Monday’s game, so the expectation is he’ll play Tuesday. Curry also sat Monday’s game, while Harris did play. We’ll see how the Nets handle those shooting guards but Royce O’Neale seems to be in line for more minutes if either sits.

Victor Oladipo (knee) - OUT

The Heat will continue to roll with Tyler Herro and Max Strus as the primary shooting guards with Oladipo out.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) - questionable

If Suggs plays, he’ll likely be the starter with both Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz out. Otherwise, RJ Hampton seems to be in line for a lot of playing time.

Josh Giddey (ankle) - OUT

Giddey did practice Monday but is still out for Tuesday’s game. Tre Mann is the value play as Giddey continues to recover.

Kyle Anderson (back) - questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (heel) - questionable

Anderson played in the last game, so he should be fine. McLaughlin did not, and Jaylen Nowall could see more minutes if he sits again Tuesday.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) - OUT

Torrey Craig (heel) - questionable

Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric could both be value plays for Phoenix, especially if Craig sits Tuesday with a heel issue.