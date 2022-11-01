How to watch College Football Playoff Rankings Show on Tuesday, November 1

While all of us are out here trying to figure out “Who’s In” the College Football Playoff for the 2022 season, the only 13 people that matter will give us their first opinion on Tuesday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN. You can watch it live, or stream on via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

The show will rank all 25 teams as the committee of eight athletic directors, three former players, a former coach and a professor will use their chosen metrics to show

While all Top 25 teams will be announced, the top four at the end of the season regardless of conference affiliation will reach the College Football Playoff. The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will serve as the semifinals this year, with the National Championship Game being held on January 9 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

The winners of each of the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) are guaranteed at least a spot in one of the four New Year’s Six bowls that aren’t affiliated with the Playoff, as well as the top-ranked conference champion from a non-P5 league. The Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl will make up the rest of the New Year’s Six games.

The final CFP rankings and matchups will be revealed on Sunday, December 4 on ESPN.