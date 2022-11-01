Top RB pickups from the Week 9 waiver wire

Week 8 of the NFL season has come to a close and we’ve got some under-the-radar players who had strong performances. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially for fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Byes could force some fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire if their usual starter isn’t playing this week. That will especially hold true with the likes of Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, and Christian McCaffrey sidelined for Week 9. Here’s a look at our running back adds to consider as you place your Week 9 waiver wire claims.

Week 9 byes: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (64% Yahoo, 48% ESPN)

Next up — vs. MIA, vs. DET, @ ATL

Khalil Herbert had a productive day in the Bears’ 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He took 16 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown, earning double-digit fantasy points for the second straight week. He may very well be overtaking David Montgomery for that RB1 spot.

Herbert is rostered in just 64% of Yahoo leagues and 48% of ESPN leagues, so there’s a chance you’ll be able to scoop him off the waiver wire this week.

Caleb Huntley, Atlanta Falcons (5% ESPN, 4% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. LAC, @ CAR, vs. CHI

Caleb Huntley split carries with Tyler Allgeier and had the better day in the Falcons’ 37-34 overtime victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He took 16 carries for a season-high 91 rushing yards and there could be more where that came from moving forward.

Huntley is rostered in less than 10% of fantasy leagues and should be readily available on waiver wires across the board.

Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens (31% Yahoo, 18% ESPN)

Next up — @ NO, BYE, vs. CAR, @ JAC

After a quiet week against the Browns the week prior, Kenyan Drake was an effective weapon in the Ravens’ 27-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday. He ran for 62 yards and a caught a touchdown pass in the victory, earning fantasy managers 12.7 points in standard leagues. And with Gus Edwards dealing with a hamstring injury, he could be getting more touches next Monday night.

Drake is rostered in just 31% of Yahoo leagues and 18% of ESPN leagues, so there should be an opportunity for you to pick him up off the waiver wire this week.

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (54% Yahoo, 46% ESPN)

Next up — @ NE, @ LV, vs. PHI

Nyheim Hines had himself a solid effort in the team’s 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders this past Sunday. He took five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown and also tallied 29 receiving yards to earn fantasy managers 10.9 points in standard leagues. With starter Jonathan Taylor dealing with a twisted ankle, Hines may become more useful this Sunday.

He’s rostered in less than 55% of fantasy leagues, so there’s still an opportunity to scoop him up.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (30% Yahoo, 21% ESPN)

Next up — vs. LAR, vs. SEA, BYE, @ CLE

Things have not been clicking with the Bucs offense and a small solution may be to give more touches to Rachaad White. The rookie had four carries foe 19 yards against the Ravens last week, also catching three targets for 24 yards. The numbers aren’t explosive, but he’s trending up and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him snatch the starting role from the underperforming Leonard Fournette by the end of the season.

White is rostered in just 30% of Yahoo leagues and 21% of ESPN leagues, so there will be ample opportunity to pick him up off the waiver wires this week.