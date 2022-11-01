TCU left out of Top 6 by College Football Playoff Selection Committee

Despite a perfect season and several wins over ranked teams, the College Football Playoff Committee has left the TCU Horned Frogs out of the top six in their first selection of 2022 released Tuesday. TCU is ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll with wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma State headlining their perfect slate. The CFP Committee agreed, ranking TCU seventh.

Backup quarterback Max Duggan has been a shining star for TCU, who began the season unranked for four straight weeks in the AP Poll. They have some challenging matchups remaining this season in Texas and Baylor, but are not slated to face any currently ranked teams until the Big 12 Championship.

The committee voted Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan, and Alabama, ahead of the Horned Frogs in Tuesday night’s CFP rankings. Georgia and Tennessee and Ohio State and Michigan have yet to play each other in the SEC and Big Ten, respectively.

The HypnoToad isn’t going to be happy, and TCU is going to have a strong case for the Final Four if they can win out in the Big 12. But what might be the most balanced conference in the country has a top team that’s not close to the semifinals right now.

We’ll see how the rest of the season shakes out, but TCU remains a 9.5-point favorite against Texas Tech on Saturday in Fort Worth.