When was the last time Alabama missed the College Football Playoff?

The College Football Playoff Committee will release their first rankings of 2022 on Tuesday night, and Alabama Crimson Tide is just the No. 6 team in the rankings.

The Tide has one loss to the Tennessee Volunteers thanks to a last-minute field goal that the Vols kicker put through the uprights. They have no wins over currently ranked teams, but have the opportunity to get a few of those under their belts in upcoming matchups against Ole Miss and LSU.

Bama has only missed a single CFP since the national championship took that format. In 2019, they lost to both LSU and Auburn in the regular season, so the field consisted of four teams not named Alabama for the only time in history.

Alabama has entered the final four as the top seed in the last two years.

History of Alabama in College Football Playoff

2014: No. 1 seed

2015: No. 2 seed *

2016: No. 1 seed

2017: No. 4 seed *

2018: No. 1 seed

2019: Missed the CFP

2020: No. 1 seed *

2021: No. 1 seed

2022: ??

* Won National Championship