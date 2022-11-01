NBA Betting Advice: DraftKings Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 1

Jeff Pratt and Nick Friar appeared on The Sweat this morning, breaking down each of the four NBA games on Tuesday’s DraftKings Sportsbook slate. See their predictions for each matchup below.
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Miami Heat -1 — 226.5 game total
Jeff’s pick: Warriors
Nick’s pick: Warriors
Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Brooklyn Nets -1.5 — 232 game total
Jeff’s pick: Bulls
Nick’s pick: Bulls
Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Oklahoma City Thunder -3 — 216 game total
Jeff’s pick: Thunder
Nick’s pick: Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Phoenix Suns -3.5 — 227.5 game total
Jeff’s pick: Suns
Nick’s pick: Timberwolves
