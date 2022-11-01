NBA Betting Advice: DraftKings Basketball Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 1

Jeff Pratt and Nick Friar appeared on The Sweat this morning, breaking down each of the four NBA games on Tuesday’s DraftKings Sportsbook slate. See their predictions for each matchup below.

Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Miami Heat -1 — 226.5 game total

Jeff’s pick: Warriors

Nick’s pick: Warriors

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Brooklyn Nets -1.5 — 232 game total

Jeff’s pick: Bulls

Nick’s pick: Bulls

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Oklahoma City Thunder -3 — 216 game total

Jeff’s pick: Thunder

Nick’s pick: Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Phoenix Suns -3.5 — 227.5 game total

Jeff’s pick: Suns

Nick’s pick: Timberwolves

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.