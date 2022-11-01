What picks do the Lions have in the 2023 and 2024 NFL Drafts

The Detroit Lions are seeing their 2022 season circle the drain and so they have begun unloading assets. The team is trading tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings as part of a package that includes multiple draft picks. Tom Pelissero is reporting the Lions are sending Hockenson plus a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick.

While it’s not a huge package for a playmaker like Hockenson, it gets the Lions some significant draft capital moving forward. They effectively turn a 2023 fourth into a second and a 2024 fourth into a third, depending on the conditions.

Here’s a look at the Lions draft picks now in the next two drafts. Picks sourced via Pro Sports Transactions.

2023 NFL Draft

Round 1: (own)

Round 2: (Rams, Vikings)

Round 3: (own)

Round 5: (own)

Round 6: (own, Broncos)

2024 NFL Draft

Round 1: (own)

Round 2: (own)

Round 3: (own, Vikings)

Round 5: (own)

Round 6: (own)

Round 7: (own)