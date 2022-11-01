What picks do the Vikings have in the 2023 and 2024 NFL Drafts

The Minnesota Vikings are cruising along in the NFC North and with a division title in reach, they’re pushing some chips to the center of the table. The team is trading for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson ahead of the Tuesday afternoon trade deadline.

Tom Pelissero is reporting the Vikings will get Hockenson plus a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. There is no word on the conditions for the 2024 fourth, but whatever they are, if met they would likely move the pick up a round to the third.

The Lions are able to move up and get some second round value in 2023, but considering the picks they’re giving up, the Vikings have done pretty well for themselves with this trade. Here’s a look at the Vikings draft picks now in the next two drafts. Picks sourced via Pro Sports Transactions.

2023 NFL Draft

Round 1: 1 pick (own)

Round 3: 1 pick (own)

Round 4: 1 pick (Lions)

Round 5: 1 pick (own)

2024 NFL Draft

Round 1: 1 pick (own)

Round 2: 1 pick (own)

Round 4: 1 pick (Lions)

Round 5: 1 pick (Eagles)

Round 6: 1 pick (own)