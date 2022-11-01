How Steve Nash firing impacts Nets’ 2022-23 title odds

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash decided to mutually part ways Tuesday in a shocking move for the Eastern conference heavyweight. Even with their superstar egos and offseason drama, the Nets were set up to be contenders this season behind Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After a 2-5 start, it looks like Nash will be the one taking the fall. Jacque Vaughn serves as the interim coach for Brooklyn’s contest against the Bulls Tuessday.

The Nets were +700 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2022-23 NBA title and those odds haven’t shifted much in the wake of Nash’s departure. The Nets are now listed at +850 to lift the trophy, and that may have more to do with their poor start than Nash. The head coach was at odds with Durant, as the forward wanted him gone in the offseason in order to return to the franchise. There’s some drama surrounding Irving as well with his recent social media posts, and Ben Simmons has yet to deliver on his potential. Simmons is also dealing with a knee injury.

We’ll see if the Nets can right the ship under Vaughn or if this sets up more moves up and down the roster.