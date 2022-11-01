Bears trade second round pick for WR Chase Claypool from Steelers

The Chicago Bears have traded for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Steelers are on bye this week, so Claypool will look to hit the ground running in Chicago and gear up for their Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bears have lacked reliable wide receivers this season and feel like an island of misfit toys. Claypool brings in a physicality that has been lacking and provides a new weapon for quarterback Justin Fields.

Comp update: Bears traded a second-round pick for WR Chase Claypool, per source. https://t.co/eH6UEidGh9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Claypool had been overshadowed in the Pittsburgh offense this season and gets a fresh start. It isn’t a surprising move as the Steelers used two of their first four picks in the 2022 NFL Draft on wide receiver, which was not considered a position of need. Claypool had 32 receptions on 50 targets for 311 yards and a touchdown through eight games this season. He has one more full season on his rookie deal and is set to be a free agent after the 2023 season.

Chicago’s leading receiver is Darnell Mooney, who has 25 receptions on 44 targets for 364 yards and has yet to find the endzone. Claypool will automatically rise up the depth chart and should slot in as the WR2 at worst. This should take some pressure off Darnell Mooney in the offense, and could see both players take a step forward for the rest of this season.