What picks do the Steelers have in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Pittsburgh Steelers shipped out wide receiver Chase Claypool before the deadline on Tuesday to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick, per reports. The Steelers are struggling this season and are looking toward a rebuild. Claypool was also unhappy with the situation after QB Ben Roethlisberger retired. So Claypool joins the Bears with QB Justin Fields for the rest of the 2022 NFL season and beyond. Let’s look at the Steelers draft picks now that the deal is done.

The Steelers have their first, second, third and fourth picks, plus the Bears’ second-rounder for 2023 after the trade. The Steelers traded away their fifth and sixth round picks. They have their own seventh plus picks that originally belonged to the Broncos and Vikings. Here’s a complete list of their 2023 NFL Draft picks.

2023 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Own

Round 2: Own + Bears

Round 3: Own

Round 4: Own

Round 7: Own + Broncos + Vikings