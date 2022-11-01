What picks do the Dolphins have in the 2023, 2024 NFL Draft?

The Miami Dolphins were expected to be active on deadline day and they struck a deal for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Dolphins are also sending RB Chase Edmonds back to Denver in the deal along with picks. We’re going to go over Miami’s draft picks the next two seasons after the deal.

The Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick in 2023 because of tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton back in 2019. Miami also dealt San Fran’s first-round pick in 2023 as part of the Chubb deal. The Dolphins have their own second- and third-rounders, also their fifth-round pick. Miami got a third-round pick from the Patriots in the DeVante Parker deal. The Dolphins dealt their fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder to the Chiefs as part of the Tyreek Hill trade. Miami got back a sixth-round pick from the Bears and have their seventh-round pick.

In 2024, the Dolphins won’t have their fourth-round pick, which goes back to Denver for Chubb. The Dolphins also get a fifth-round pick in 2025 as part of the deal.

Update — The Dolphins acquired RB Jeff Wilson Jr. from the 49ers in exchange for their fifth-round pick in 2023, per reports.

2023 draft picks

2nd — OWN

3rd — OWN

3rd — NE

5th — traded to SF

6th — CHI

7th — OWN

2024 draft picks

1st — OWN

2nd — OWN

3rd — Forfeited

4th — traded to DEN

5th — OWN

6th — OWN

7th — OWN