What draft picks do the Broncos have in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos traded away star pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins prior to the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday.
The ‘Fins surrendered the 49ers’ 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired in the Trey Lance trade, a 2023 fourth-rounder and running back Chase Edmonds in exchange for Chubb and a 2025 fifth round-pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
With the acquisition of a first-round pick and more, let’s take a look at how many selections Denver has in the 2023 NFL Draft after the blockbuster deal.
Following the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos were without their first- and second-round pick in the next draft, but they have recouped some draft capital with their latest swap.
The Broncos now have the Niners’ first-rounder, two third-rounders (the Colts and their own), two fourths (their own and the Dolphins), the Steelers’ sixth-rounder and the Vikings’ seventh-round selection for a total of seven picks.
First round: San Francisco 49ers’ selection
Second round: None
Third round: Colts’ selection and their own
Fourth round: Dolphins’ selection and their own
Fifth round: None
Sixth round: Steelers’ selection
Seventh round: Vikings’ selection