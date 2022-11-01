Fantasy football impact of Chase Edmonds inclusion in Bradley Chubb trade

UPDATE: And the Dolphins have in fact acquired another running back. Miami is trading a fifth round pick to the 49ers for Jeff Wilson. Wilson will compete with Raheem Mostert for work in miami. Elijah Mitchell will slot in as Christian McCaffrey’s backup in San Francisco.

The Miami Dolphins made a big move on Tuesday to acquire Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, sending a first round pick in a package for him. Chubb is the big name in this deal, but the trade also includes Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds moving to Denver. That raises some notable fantasy football questions.

Edmonds had become the clear No. 2 back in Miami behind Raheem Mostert, but he was still taking some work from the lead back. He only had four rushes last week against Detroit, but had seven the week before against Pittsburgh. It’s been a very up-and-down season, but this raises two points of note.

The first is that Mostert loses his last real bit of competition for work. Alex Ingold, Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin all could get work, but they’re not threats to his fantasy value. The other point is the Dolphins still have some time to add some value at running back to complement Mostert and offer insurance. They might be fine rolling with Mostert, but they could still make a play for some running back help in the next 90 minutes, or once we get through to the waivers process.

In Denver, Edmonds will get some work behind Latavius Murray and Melvin Gordon, but it’s hard to see him breaking through any further. He’s still rostered in 54% of leagues, but he’s no more than a flier awaiting an injury opportunity.