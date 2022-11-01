 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Jaguars trading for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Jacksonville adds the suspended receiver to its roster.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins
Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, according to multiple media reports. Ridley is suspended for the full 2022 season but will join the Jaguars in 2023.

The draft compensation structure seems odd, but it looks like the Falcons are getting a pick in 2023 and a pick in 2024. The value of those picks likely changes depending on how much Ridley plays in 2023. The highest those picks can be is a fifth-round selection for 2023 and a second-round selection in 2024.

Ridley adds some star power to a suddenly dynamic receiving group in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have a rising quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and are set at running back with Travis Etienne, so finding a true top receiver was the next order of business. Christian Kirk is a fine No. 2 but Ridley could become that top guy once he takes the field in 2023.

