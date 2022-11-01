Report: Jaguars trading for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, according to multiple media reports. Ridley is suspended for the full 2022 season but will join the Jaguars in 2023.

Shocker: The #Falcons are trading WR Calvin Ridley to the #Jaguars, sources say, in exchange for complex draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 2nd rounder. Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/Zk6Yb7U5F3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

The draft compensation structure seems odd, but it looks like the Falcons are getting a pick in 2023 and a pick in 2024. The value of those picks likely changes depending on how much Ridley plays in 2023. The highest those picks can be is a fifth-round selection for 2023 and a second-round selection in 2024.

There are conditions attached to this trade for Calvin Ridley. If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th. If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2. https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Ridley adds some star power to a suddenly dynamic receiving group in Jacksonville. The Jaguars have a rising quarterback in Trevor Lawrence and are set at running back with Travis Etienne, so finding a true top receiver was the next order of business. Christian Kirk is a fine No. 2 but Ridley could become that top guy once he takes the field in 2023.