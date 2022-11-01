What draft picks do the Jaguars have in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars made the shocking trade to acquire suspended Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons prior to the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday.

The swap is a complex one, though. It features multiple stipulations that could impact the draft picks that the Falcons will acquire in the deal.

In exchange for Ridley, the Jaguars are giving up a 2023 fifth-round pick along with a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder that could be worth as much as a second-rounder, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Let’s take a look at the Jaguars’ draft picks following their big acquisition of Ridley.

The Jaguars own their first-, second-, third-, fourth- and sixth-round selections along with the Buccaneers’ fourth-rounder and Panthers’ seventh-round pick. They’ll receive the Jets’ fifth-rounder if James Robinson, who was traded earlier this season, rushes for 600 yards for New York.

First round: Own

Second round: Own

Third round: Own

Fourth round: Buccaneers’ selection and their own

Fifth round: Jets’ selection* (if Robinson rushes for 600 yards)

Sixth round: None

Seventh round: Panthers’ selection