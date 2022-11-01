Fantasy football impact of Jeff Wilson trade for 49ers, Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers have traded running back Jeff Wilson to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth round draft pick, per multiple reports. The move comes 12 days after the 49ers traded a haul of picks for Christian McCaffrey.

The 49ers head into their bye this week with a chance to get Elijah Mitchell back from injured reserve as soon as Week 10 when the team faces the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Mitchell’s return was going to create a sizable log-jam behind McCaffrey with Mitchell, Wilson, Tyrion Davis-Price, and Jordan Mason all competing for work.

Wilson has been solid since Mitchell suffered his knee sprain in Week 1, but the addition of McCaffrey and the impending return of Mitchell meant someone was going to get moved. McCaffrey remains the clear lead back for fantasy football purposes. It’s unclear if Mitchell will regain much fantasy value in the short term once he returns.

For the Dolphins, the move makes sense after they traded Chase Edmonds in the Bradley Chubb deal. Wilson will serve as a complement to Raheem Mostert, a role he’s familiar with from when Mostert was in the 49ers backfield as recently as last year. Wilson can handle starting work, but is a strong complement, particularly in short yardage situations.

For the time-being, Wilson doesn’t lose fantasy value because he no longer has to compete with McCaffrey and others for work. It’s unclear how much work he’ll poach from Mostert, so if you have him on your roster, hold onto him while we see how this plays out.