Fantasy Football fallout of Nyheim Hines getting traded to the Bills

The Indianapolis Colts have traded backup running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. Hines goes from being the backup for Jonathan Taylor to being the backup for Devin Singletary. Theoretically, Hines could challenge to be the starting running back for Buffalo, but he just hasn’t shown that he has what it takes to be a lead back. The Bills will still likely resort to a running back committee which is sad for fantasy football.

Colts get Zach Moss and a 6th that can go a 5 for Hines @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 1, 2022

The Colts get back Zack Moss, who was listed as the third-string running back for Buffalo. I’d expect Deon Jackson to move into the backup role while Moss could see some goal-line work, but otherwise will likely be third-string in Indy. Jackson gets a slight uptick with the injury history of Taylor, so go ahead and stash him on your roster this week.

For the Bills, Singletary really has only had value when he has been involved in the passing game. That is Hines’ forte. Singletary will likely lose some of his fantasy value, while Hines is still only relevant in PPR leagues.