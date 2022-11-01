Astros lineup vs. Phillies in World Series Game 3

The Houston Astros released their lineup for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night at 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park.

Game 3 lineup pic.twitter.com/kgr2wU103k — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) November 1, 2022

This is a pretty different look than the Astros have used this postseason. Yordan Alvarez has been DHing for most of the playoffs but will be in left field in Philly with the ball park dimensions a bit different than Houston. David Hensley enters the lineup with the left-handed Ranger Suarez starting for the Phillies. Aledmys Diaz won’t be in the starting lineup after playing in Games 1 and 2 in left field.

The Astros are slight favorites on the moneyline at -125 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 8 runs for the game, which was pushed to Tuesday due to rain on Monday night.