Phillies lineup vs. Astros in World Series Game 3

We break down the Phillies lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Astros.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a single in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in Game Two of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies announced their lineup for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are mixing things up a bit from Game 2 with a right-hander back on the mound in Lance McCullers Jr. Matt Vierling isn’t in centerfield, replaced by Brandon Marsh. Edmundo Sosa is out of the lineup as well and Bryson Stott is starting at shortstop and batting behind Alec Bohm at seventh.

The Phillies are sending Ranger Suarez out to start instead of Noah Syndergaard after Game 3 was postponed on Monday night. Instead, Syndergaard is expected to start Game 4, though the Phillies could turn to Aaron Nola on short rest because of the postponement if they fall behind 2-1 in the series.

