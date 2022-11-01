 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 25 rankings from College Football Playoff Selection Committee on November 1

Here’s the complete rankings for the Top 25 in college football as decided by the CFP Selection Committee as of today.

By Collin Sherwin
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan celebrates with teammates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The first Top 25 list of 2022 are here, as the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has made their choices known after the first nine weeks of the season.

While there are certain ties and traditions that contribute to bowl game selections (the highest-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams in the CFP head to the Rose Bowl, as does the best Big 12 team to the Sugar Bowl), most of what happens from this committee will decide who plays where in both the College Football Playoff and the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will serve as the semifinals for 2022-23, with the Cotton, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl making up the rest of the list.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams for November 1, the first rankings from the 2022 College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

2022 College Football Playoff Rankings as of November 1

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8, Oregon

9. USC

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. NC State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

