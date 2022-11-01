Twitter reacts to first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, and they are not happy

The best part of The Best Sport in 2022 is that obsessive fans can often bring both their passion and insanity when things like the College Football Playoff Selection Committee decides to put the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs in the No. 7 position despite being theoretically “experts” in their field.

Since #CFBTwitter is the most wonderful and insane place on the internet, we picked our favorite reaction posts and put them in here.

“Clemson is ahead of Michigan because of their non-conference schedule” pic.twitter.com/2sZtXFFJxC — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 1, 2022

CFB playoff committee (aka the SEC propaganda office) already laying the groundwork for 2 SEC regardless of how conf plays out and making sure the OSU/UM loser it out. Surprised Bama isn’t at 3. — Joey Knish (@JoeyKnish22) November 1, 2022

It’s not personal but I’m adopting a “someone needs to do something about Clemson for the good of the sport” stance. We don’t need to see this year’s Clemson in a semifinal playing the role of a Notre Dame or Oklahoma. Someone handle this on our national behalf — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 1, 2022

Ridiculous that TCU is 7. Committee’s love affair with Alabama continues. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 1, 2022

TCU behind Alabama because of Alabama's impressive one-point victory over No. 24 Texas and, idk, Vanderbilt I guess. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 1, 2022

imagine watching the College Football Playoff rankings reveal when you could be watching Kent State take a 3-0 lead on Ball State. Some of you need to learn how to prioritize what's important in life — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 1, 2022

TCU isn't "a balanced team" well yeah IT'S BECAUSE THEY SCORE BASICALLY EVERY TIME THEY TOUCH THE BALL YOU OVERPAID DOPES — Collin Sherwin (@CollinSherwin) November 1, 2022