Twitter reacts to first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings, and they are not happy

The fans don’t always agree with the 13 appointed College Football Playoff members. Here’s how they reacted.

By Collin Sherwin and grace.mcdermott
TCU Horned Frogs running back Emani Bailey celebrates with TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan after a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.&nbsp; Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The best part of The Best Sport in 2022 is that obsessive fans can often bring both their passion and insanity when things like the College Football Playoff Selection Committee decides to put the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs in the No. 7 position despite being theoretically “experts” in their field.

Since #CFBTwitter is the most wonderful and insane place on the internet, we picked our favorite reaction posts and put them in here.

