Tyler Herro out for rest of Tuesday’s game vs. Warriors with eye contusion

Update: Herro will not return to Tuesday’s contest.

The Miami Heat announced shooting guard Tyler Herro has suffered an eye contusion in Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors and is questionable to return. Herro has been thrown into a bigger role this season as the starter after winning last year’s Sixth Man of the Year award.

This is not great news for the Heat, who need Herro in his new starting role. The Cavaliers saw Darius Garland miss two weeks with an eye issue, so the Heat might be without their starting shooting guard for some time if this is really serious. It looked like Herro was fine heading into the locker room but clearly Miami is taking a cautious approach.

The Heat are already down a player at shooting guard with Victor Oladipo recovering from a knee injury. Max Strus will likely get the first shot at taking major minutes here, but Erik Spoelstra will have to eventually consider playing Duncan Robinson more than he wants to if Herro is out for a while.