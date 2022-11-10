Who won last year’s Cadence Bank Houston Open?

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open will be held at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas from Thursday, November 10 through Sunday, November 13. The tournament will be available to watch on the Golf Channel and to stream on NBCSports.com and PGA TOUR Live.

Last year’s winner, Jason Kokrak, has since defected to the LIV Golf Tour. However, the 2021 co-runner-up, World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, is the current favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. World No. 12 Sam Burns follows Scheffler at +1200, with Aaron Wise and Tony Finau just behind at +1600.

Russell Henley took home the victory at last weekend’s World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, and heads into the weekend with his odds set at +2500.